Dodge & Cox Has $44.99 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $28,623,254. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.