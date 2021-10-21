Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Target were worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $251.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

