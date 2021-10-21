Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $605.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

