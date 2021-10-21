Dodge & Cox Sells 7,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

