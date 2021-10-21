DODO (DODO) Price Up 1.5% This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $165.24 million and $106.17 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

