Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $32.32 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00316413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,787,034,016 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

