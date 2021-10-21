Dogecoin Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.70 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00318745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,787,034,016 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

