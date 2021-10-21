Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,503.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $74,503.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $43.92 or 0.00067066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

