Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is Price Michael F’s 10th Largest Position

Price Michael F reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Price Michael F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Price Michael F owned approximately 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

