Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

