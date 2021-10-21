Donut Achieves Market Cap of $968,946.57 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Donut has a market cap of $968,946.57 and approximately $11,220.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

