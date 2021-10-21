Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at C$468,050.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

MGA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 826,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,504. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.24. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.