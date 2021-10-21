Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $168.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.