Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 174,707 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $168.85 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

