Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $166.79, but opened at $173.00. Dover shares last traded at $170.74, with a volume of 3,701 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

