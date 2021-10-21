Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $67.95. Approximately 68,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,023,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

