DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.52

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $748,733.79 and approximately $16,961.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.99 or 0.00977196 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

