Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

