DragonVein Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $72,390.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.06 or 0.00996450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00273453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00261019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.