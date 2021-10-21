DREP Hits Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00192738 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009573 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.