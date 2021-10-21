DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.52

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 483256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

