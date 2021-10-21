DuckDaoDime Price Hits $15.64 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $158,843.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $15.64 or 0.00024888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

