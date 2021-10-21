Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $63,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.