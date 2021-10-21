Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 7.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.09 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 12,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 284,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duolingo stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,265,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,522,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.38% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

