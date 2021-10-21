DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.06. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 29,952 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.