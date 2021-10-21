DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.06. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 29,952 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

