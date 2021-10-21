DXdao (DXD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,570.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $614.29 or 0.00979893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and approximately $175,570.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

