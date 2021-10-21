Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $205.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,890.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.69 or 0.06528347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00316023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.98 or 0.01001722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00089895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00427733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00273593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00251585 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

