e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.81 million and $149.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,677 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,415 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

