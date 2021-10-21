E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.63% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

