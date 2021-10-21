E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.87. E2open Parent shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 41,666 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,302 shares of company stock worth $765,121 and sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

