Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,232. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

