Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.