Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAR. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Eargo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at $115,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

