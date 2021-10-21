EarnX Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $16,682.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,020,696,734,587 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars.

