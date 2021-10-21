Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.29 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $338.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $360.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.11 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

