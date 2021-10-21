East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,945. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

