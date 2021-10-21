East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.79

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.79 and last traded at $85.78, with a volume of 717642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

