Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 484,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,634 shares of company stock worth $709,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

