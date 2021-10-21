Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

