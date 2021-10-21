EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.16

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.16 and last traded at $189.09, with a volume of 84749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.22.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.