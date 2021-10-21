Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133,711 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.99% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.