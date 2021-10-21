eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.