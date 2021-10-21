EchoLink Price Up 28.8% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $499,970.02 and approximately $16,476.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

