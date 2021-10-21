ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $341.75

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 341.75 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 9,041 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £191.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 319.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

In other news, insider Frank Armstrong bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

About ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

