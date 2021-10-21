Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue GBX 1.65 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:EGL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 199 ($2.60). The stock had a trading volume of 108,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,905. The company has a market cap of £200.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.23. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 209 ($2.73).
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.