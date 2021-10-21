Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $778,391.50 and approximately $7,638.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

