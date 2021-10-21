Edgeware Trading Up 99.4% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $108.27 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 99.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,486,824,152 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,891,863 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

