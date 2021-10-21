Egretia Hits One Day Volume of $1.77 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $8.81 million and $1.77 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00190913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

