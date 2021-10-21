Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $255,632.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,076,320 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

