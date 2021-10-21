EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.27

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.27 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 368,699 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.27 million and a PE ratio of 23.31.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

